Chicago Bears Place Quarterback On Injured Reserve

The Chicago Bears have been dealing with injuries under center over the past few weeks and it appears that one of their QBs is now going to have to be shut down.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Bears have placed quarterback Trevor Siemian on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they have signed Nathan Peterman off the practice squad to their active roster.

Justin Fields is slated to start against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Peterman will be the backup.

Siemian reportedly injured himself in pregame warmups before the Bears' Week 12 game against the New York Jets. He played in spite of the injury and didn't miss a snap, but was later revealed to have a core muscle injury.

Siemian finished the game with 179 passing yards and a touchdown with one interception.

It's been a rough year for the Chicago Bears at the quarterback position, and they have one of the worst passing attacks in the NFL as a result. They have the second-worst record in the league and the worst record in the NFC at 3-9.

At this point, the remainder of the season is just about evaluation - be it the quarterback or the rest of the roster.

A top five pick in the draft seems inevitable and top two isn't out of the question either.

