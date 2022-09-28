Chicago Bears Twitter Account Posted Weird Video - Here's Why
An odd video popped up on the Chicago Bears' official Twitter account on Tuesday night.
The video, seemingly accidental, showed a phone rustling around in someone's pocket. This clip followed an equally bizarre message: a simple "Hello."
Take a look at the video here:
It was later revealed that the video was posted by Pro Football Hall of Famer and all-time great Chicago Bear Dick Butkus.
The 79-year-old retired linebacker followed this video up with several more messages on the Bears' official Twitter account.
"Oops didn’t mean to tweet that. Not sure how to delete," he wrote of the accidental clip.
Through his nine-year career as middle linebacker for Chicago, Butkus logged six All-NFL selections, eight consecutive Pro-Bowl appearances, 25 fumble recoveries and 22 interceptions.
What a perfect way for the NFL legend to kickoff his social media takeover for his beloved Chicago franchise.
The Bears are 2-1 to start the season coming off a Week 3 victory over the Houston Texans.