Chicago Bears Veteran Placed On Injured Reserve List
The Chicago Bears will be down an offensive lineman heading into the 2022 season.
On Tuesday, the team announced a pair of moves, placing veteran OL Dakota Dozier on injured reserve and signing defensive back Jayson Stanley.
Dozier reportedly suffered an apparent leg injury during a Bears minicamp practice last week. The 31-year-old had to be carted off towards the end of a team session and would not return for the rest of camp.
It's a tough blow for Chicago, as Dozier was slated to be the team's backup left guard and even got some first team reps this spring.
The Bears signed him to a one-year deal this offseason after he spent the previous three in Minnesota, where he started 16 games for the Vikes in 2020.
Now Jayson Stanley fills his roster spot, a former undrafted free agent who signed with the Falcons back in 2019.
Since then, he's bounced around a bit. Playing with the Dolphins, Jaguars, Seahawks and Packers. He appeared in eight games for Seattle two years ago, where he saw a good amount of time on the special teams unit and even got some defensive snaps.