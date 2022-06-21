Chicago Bears Veteran Placed On Injured Reserve List

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears will be down an offensive lineman heading into the 2022 season.

On Tuesday, the team announced a pair of moves, placing veteran OL Dakota Dozier on injured reserve and signing defensive back Jayson Stanley.

Dozier reportedly suffered an apparent leg injury during a Bears minicamp practice last week. The 31-year-old had to be carted off towards the end of a team session and would not return for the rest of camp.

It's a tough blow for Chicago, as Dozier was slated to be the team's backup left guard and even got some first team reps this spring.

The Bears signed him to a one-year deal this offseason after he spent the previous three in Minnesota, where he started 16 games for the Vikes in 2020.

Now Jayson Stanley fills his roster spot, a former undrafted free agent who signed with the Falcons back in 2019.

Since then, he's bounced around a bit. Playing with the Dolphins, Jaguars, Seahawks and Packers. He appeared in eight games for Seattle two years ago, where he saw a good amount of time on the special teams unit and even got some defensive snaps.