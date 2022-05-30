Chicago Cubs Infielder Suffered Freak Injury During Workout

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A general view of Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukke brewers on August 14, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Brewers defeated the Cubs 7-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A Chicago Cubs infielder is heading to the injured list because of a freak injury.

Cubs infielder Jonathan Villar is being placed on the 10-day injured list.

Villar was using an exercise band when it snapped and smacked his face. He reportedly requires extensive dental work, as a result.

"Villar was using an exercise band when it snapped back into his mouth, causing the injury and requiring the significant dental work," said Meghan Montemurro.

You don't hear that too often. It looks like exercise-band users need to be careful.

The good news is Villar's freak injury won't keep him out too long. It sounds like all he needs is a trip to the dentist and around 10 days off before he returns.

Villar, meanwhile, is batting .239 with 27 hits and 12 RBIs this season. The Cubs are currently 19-27 on the year and 10 games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cubs take on the Brewers today in game one of a four-game series.