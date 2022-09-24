Chicago White Sox Announce Official Decision On Tony La Russa

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22: Manager Tony La Russa #22 of the Chicago White Sox looks on prior to the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 22, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Tony La Russa's days in Chicago have ended, for this season at least.

In a statement released by the team, the White Sox announced that the legendary manager will not return as the club's manager in 2022.

Via NBCS Chicago's Chuck Garfien:

After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, doctors for Tony La Russa have directed him to not return as manager of the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager through the remainder of the 2022 season.

La Russa hasn't managed since Aug. 28 after taking an indefinite leave of absence to deal with his health.

The 77-year-old was in the middle of his second stint with the White Sox after last managing Chicago from 1979-1986.

He was handpicked for the job by owner Jerry Reinsdorf.