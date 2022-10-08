Chiefs Announce Decision On Kicker Harrison Butker

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 11: Place kicker Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after kicking a 54 yard field goal during the first half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has been ruled out for his fourth straight game.

The veteran place kicker suffered an ankle injury during the Chiefs' season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Chiefs have been through some kicking struggles in Butker's absence. The team released Matt Ammendola after a rough performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

Matthew Wright went 2/2 on field goals in Sunday's Week 4 win over the Buccaneers. He also made all five of his extra-point attempts in the 41-31 win.

Butker still has swelling and "a lot of pain" in his left plant ankle, per special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

“It was, evidently, a little bit worse than what you think,” Toub said, per Charles Goldman of USA Today Sports. “I mean, everybody heals differently, and it’s just going to take time to get him back. Obviously, we want a full 100 percent Butker. We’ve got a long season to go, so we’ll be happy when he’s 100 percent. We don’t want to try to force him back and then all of the sudden get some regression. We definitely don’t want that. He has a lot of weeks in the bank healing and we’ve just got to get him over the top now.”

The Chiefs will kick off against the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 5 contest on Monday night. Wright will continue his role as place kicker.