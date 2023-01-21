Chiefs Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs have listed Patrick Mahomes as questionable to return after he suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of today's Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mahomes stayed in the game for a few plays after a Jags players rolled up on his ankle, but he was clearly playing through some serious pain. He eventually trotted back into the locker room and backup Chad Henne took over under center.

In his first drive with Mahomes on the sideline, Henne led the Chiefs on a touchdown drive capitalized by Travis Kelce's second score of the first half.

Mahomes was playing at a high level before suffering this injury. He completed 12/15 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

We'll see if Mahomes is able to tough it out and come back later in the game.

For now, the Chiefs lead 17-7.