The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon, falling 30-24, dropping to 1-2 on the regular season.

This is an uncharacteristically bad start to the regular season for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City had been 10-0 in September games started by Mahomes heading into the 2021 regular season.

We were interested to hear Andy Reid’s perspective following today’s contest, but he won’t be speaking to the media.

The Chiefs announced that Reid is not feeling well. Out of precaution, the 63-year-old head coach will not be meeting with reporters.

Kansas City will reportedly provide another update on the Super Bowl-winning head coach at a later time.

Hopefully it’s nothing too serious with Reid. He’s truly one of the NFL’s best men.

Kansas City, meanwhile, will now look ahead to Week 4. The Chiefs are set to face Reid’s old team, the Philadelphia Eagles, next weekend.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.