Chiefs Announced Crushing Injury News After Sunday’s Loss

A picture of four Kansas City Chiefs helmets.BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 19: Helmets line the sidelines of the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 19, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Ravens won 31-13. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Cincinnati Bengals on a last-second field goal on Sunday afternoon, as Zac Taylor’s team clinched the AFC North.

It was a tough day all around for Andy Reid’s team.

Following the game, head coach Andy Reid announced some pretty crushing injury news for the Kansas City offensive line.

Chiefs offensive lineman Lucas Niang is believed to have suffered a torn patellar tendon. Another offensive lineman, Orlando Brown, suffered a calf strain.

The Chiefs fell to 11-5 on the season with Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

Kansas City had been one of the hottest teams in the National Football League heading into Sunday’s game, but Joe Burrow and Co. were able to come away with a big win.

