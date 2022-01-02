Chiefs Announced Crushing Injury News After Sunday’s Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Cincinnati Bengals on a last-second field goal on Sunday afternoon, as Zac Taylor’s team clinched the AFC North.

It was a tough day all around for Andy Reid’s team.

Following the game, head coach Andy Reid announced some pretty crushing injury news for the Kansas City offensive line.

Chiefs offensive lineman Lucas Niang is believed to have suffered a torn patellar tendon. Another offensive lineman, Orlando Brown, suffered a calf strain.

Lucas Niang tore his patellar tendon, per Coach Reid. Orlando Brown sustained a calf strain in warmups. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 2, 2022

The Chiefs fell to 11-5 on the season with Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

Kansas City had been one of the hottest teams in the National Football League heading into Sunday’s game, but Joe Burrow and Co. were able to come away with a big win.