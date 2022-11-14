Chiefs Are 'Mad' About Dirty Hit On Sunday Afternoon

KANSAS CITY, MO - JUNE 15: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) catches a pass during minicamp on June 15, 2022 at the Chiefs Training Facility in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are a happy bunch on Sunday, for the most part.

They cruised to a 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars but it came at a cost. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster got put in concussion protocol after he took a massive hit from Jaguars safety Andre Cisco.

The team wasn't happy that the play went unpenalized, especially when there was some head contact.

“We were mad,” safety Justin Reid said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “I’ve had a lot of big hits and not once have I made helmet-to-helmet contact like that.”

A flag was thrown on the play before it got picked up by head referee Brad Rogers.

The Chiefs will now have to wait for Smith-Schuster to recover before he can play in a game again. They'll be hoping that it's a short absence considering they play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football next week.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.