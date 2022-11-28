Chiefs Are Reportedly Making Special Teams Change

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are making a change at the punt returner position.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore was returning punts earlier in the season before some fumbling issues came up and he was then removed from the role. Kadarius Toney then returned punts before getting hurt in Week 11, so the team had to go back to Moore.

The Chiefs thought that a second chance would benefit Moore against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday but it didn't. He fumbled the first punt of the game and was then taken off punt return duties for the rest of the contest.

He's also not going to be returning punts for the rest of the season, at least according to head coach Andy Reid.

“We’ll take that responsibility as a coaching staff," Reid said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “He’s a competitive kid and he was crushed, but I take responsibility for that.”

Moore's successor will likely be revealed later this week as the Chiefs get ready to take on the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.