Chiefs Are Reportedly Showing Interest In Significant Trade

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In a shocking turn of events, Josh Allen could be going to the Kansas City Chiefs before the trade deadline. No, not that one.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer via Arrowhead Addict, the Chiefs have expressed interest in trading for Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen. To that end, they've "checked in on the availability" of the former No. 7 overall draft pick.

Allen has been solid this season, recording three sacks, 12 QB hits and five tackles for loss in eight games. He also has two forced fumbles and one pass break up.

But the Jaguars don't seem to be going anywhere fast since they're now sitting at 2-6 on the season. Moving Allen would potentially give the Jaguars more assets to continue their long rebuild.

As for the Chiefs, Allen could wind up being the final piece of a championship puzzle. At the very least, it would help them shore up the division.

Josh Allen was a superstar at Kentucky who annihilated opponents as a senior with 21.5 tackles for loss and a whopping 17.0 sacks. The Jaguars gleefully took him at seventh overall when he fell to them in the 2019 NFL Draft.

As a rookie, Allen looked like he would be just as dominant in the NFL as college. He had 10.5 sacks as a rookie and was a finalist in the Rookie of the Year voting.

But injuries in 2020 along with a chaotic 2021 season limited him to just 10.0 sacks over the next 24 games played.

He's regained some of his form this year, but it doesn't appear to be doing the team much good.

Should the Chiefs make a move for Josh Allen?