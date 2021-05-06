Chiefs Are Reportedly Signing Veteran NFL Linebacker

In an offseason overwhelmingly focused on building up the offensive line, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly made an addition on the defensive side of the ball.

According to Chiefs insider Sam McDowell, the team has signed veteran linebacker Kamalei Correa to join the roster in 2021.

As a five-year NFL pro, Correa has logged 19 starts with three different franchises. Selected with a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, the former Boise State linebacker joined the Ravens for his rookie season. Following two years in Baltimore, he was traded to the Titans in 2018. Prior to the start of this past season, he was included in a rare intradivisional trade with the the Jaguars. After starting six games in Jacksonville, Correa made his way back to Tennessee midway through the season.

Continuing his jumps around the league, the NFL journeyman will look to settle in Kansas City.

With this addition, Correa will bring a much-needed veteran presence at the outside linebacker position. Currently slated to start for the Chiefs in 2021 are incoming rookie left LB Nick Bolton and rising second-year right LB Willie Gay Jr. with longtime NFL starter Anthony Hitchens anchoring in the middle. The Chiefs lost 2020 starter Damien Wilson to the Jaguars earlier this offseason.

Kansas City will hope this added defensive depth helps to balance out their already-stacked offensive unit.