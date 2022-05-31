Chiefs Are Reportedly Working To Extend Star Player

The Kansas City Chiefs took care of their franchise quarterback last off-season by giving decade-long contract worth up to $450 million. Could their left tackle be next?

According to a report, the AFC West franchise is working hard to extend left tackle Orlando Brown.

The Chiefs acquired Brown in a blockbuster trade with the Baltimore Ravens last year. He proved essential in protecting Patrick Mahomes' blind side throughout the 2021 campaign.

Now, it appears the Chiefs are dead-set on extending the Pro Bowl left tackle. First, they're waiting on Brown to decide on an agent.

"Make no mistake: #Chiefs want to extend 3x Pro Bowl LT Orlando Brown before the July 15 deadline," reports NFL insider Jordan Schultz. "I’m told Brown, just 26, has been in interview mode with multiple agents - as Kansas City stands by. Brett Veach is a huge fan of Brown and knows he’s essential to long-term success."

The Chiefs franchise tagged Brown earlier in the off-season to ensure he didn't hit the free agent market. However, they have every intention of signing the talented offensive lineman to a longer deal.

Andy Reid already admitted recently the organization is simply waiting on Brown to find a new agent.

"He's still working to get an agent, is what he's doing," Reid said during OTAs, via CBS Sports. "He's interviewing these different people. Once he gets that taken care of, we'll be able to roll. I know he's working out down in Florida, so he is getting his workouts in."

Stay tuned. It looks like a new contract could soon be heading Brown's way.