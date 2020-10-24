The NFL Is Expected To Have A Major Snow Game On Sunday

Few things in sports, if any, are better than a snow football game. And it’s looking like we’ll get a good one on Sunday afternoon.

The Denver Broncos are scheduled to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Snow is in the forecast. According to weather.com, there is an 80 percent chance of snow from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. There’s a decent chance of some accumulation, too, as snow showers are in the forecast from 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

“Projections show anywhere from 1-5 inches and upward of 12 inches of snow accumulation throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to stay right around 20 degrees, which would make it the coldest game of the season for the Chiefs,” Chiefs Wire added.

Thankfully for the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes has made it clear that he enjoys snow games.

“I think I’m a snow game guy. I don’t know why, but I kind of like it. Everything’s just super slow and I’m just out here, like, standing straight in the pocket,” Mahomes said during a previous snow game.

Chance of snow in Denver on Sunday: 90% Patrick Mahomes loves a snow game 😂 (via @Chiefs) pic.twitter.com/KhgNswx9or — ESPN (@espn) October 24, 2020

Sunday afternoon should be a fun one.

The Chiefs and the Broncos are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. The game will be televised by CBS.