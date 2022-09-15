Chiefs-Chargers Isn't On Cable TV - Here's Where To Watch

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Chiefs-Chargers rivalry has become one of the best in all of football thanks to the high-octane offenses led by quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Their first of two regular season meetings this season will be contested tonight - but flipping stations isn't going to help you find it.

Outside of local networks, tonight's Chiefs-Chargers game will only be available via the Amazon Prime Video streaming service. The legendary Al Michaels and ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call.

Amazon made sure to get a number of big names into their studio for the season debut of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and cornerback Richard Sherman will be doing pregame analysis alongside Charissa Thompson.

Amazon has spared no expense in trying to compete with the likes of CBS, NBC, FOX and ESPN for a slice of the NFL ratings pie. The league is giving them one of the biggest games of the year to showcase the fruits of their labor.

In years past, Thursday Night Football was viewed as a throwaway broadcast for low-tier, low-stakes matchups and occasional gimmicks such as their "Color Rush" promotion.

But after Amazon took over Thursday Night Football, the retail giant quickly started investing heavily into making their broadcasts bigger, better and more like their cable counterparts.

We'll find out just how far along Amazon has come in just a few hours.

Coverage of the Chiefs-Chargers begins at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video, with kickoff coming at 8:15 p.m. ET.