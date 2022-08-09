Chiefs' Defense Got Boost At Training Camp On Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs activated cornerback Rashad Fenton off the physically unable to perform list for training camp practice on Tuesday.

Fenton opened up training camp on the PUP list due to a shoulder injury but is now back on the field for the Chiefs — providing a much-needed boost for the team's secondary unit.

"First Day out with the Guys, what a time to be alive!!" Fenton wrote on Twitter.

Fenton started eight games in 14 appearances for the Chiefs in 2021. He logged a career-high 49 tackles, seven passes defended and one forced fumble.

Fenton arrived in Kansas City as a sixth-round pick in 2019. Through his first three professional seasons, the former South Carolina standout collected 99 tackles, 18 passes defended and two interceptions.

Fenton will likely serve as a key backup behind first-round rookie Trent McDuffie and third-year starter L'Jarius Sneed.