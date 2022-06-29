Chiefs Fans Are Loving Patrick Mahomes Offseason Video

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs will look slightly different when they take the field for the 2022 season.

The team traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins earlier this offseason. Kansas City received a first-round pick, second-round pick, two fourth-round picks and a sixth-rounder in return for Hill.

With a bevy of picks at their disposal, the Chiefs opted to draft former Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second round. Moore and All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes are wasting no time getting familiar with one another.

Earlier this week, the duo was spotted in a training video posted to social media. Of course, Chiefs fans love the fact that the quarterback and wide receiver are already working out together.

"Might have to change my takes," one fan said.

"Mvp and offensive roty," another fan said looking forward to the combination of Mahomes and Moore on the field this season.

"Dart," another fan said simply.

Moore might not be able to fill Hill's shoes in his rookie season, but he'll certainly be a big part of the Chiefs offense in 2022.