Chiefs Fans Have Perfect Reaction To Patrick Mahomes Coming Back

Patrick Mahomes with Chiefs fans (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Nothing will keep Patrick Mahomes from competing in a playoff game, especially an injury.

Mahomes has returned to Saturday afternoon's AFC Playoff game. Despite dealing with a high-ankle sprain, he got the start in the second half.

As expected, Chiefs fans went absolutely crazy when Mahomes returned to action.

"MVP" chants made their way throughout Arrowhead Stadium upon Mahomes' return.

"MVP chants from Arrowhead Stadium as Patrick Mahomes takes opening snap of half," said Cameron Wolfe.

Chiefs fans are chanting "MVP" now, but those chants will die down if Mahomes can't produce in the second half.

Trevor Lawrence and Co. proved just last week that they can overcome an Uber-talented quarterback in Justin Herbert. Surely the Jaguars can beat a hobbled Mahomes, but it will likely come down to the Kansas City defense.

The Chiefs currently lead the Jaguars 17-10 in the second half. Can Mahomes make enough plays over the final two quarters to advance his team to the AFC Championship Game?

