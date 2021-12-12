Chiefs Fans Not Happy With What Raiders Did Before Game

It should be a fun rivalry Sunday in the National Football League.

There are several notable rivalry games taking place on Sunday, including Dallas vs. Washington, Las Vegas vs. Kansas City and Chicago vs. Green Bay.

Tensions are already high at Arrowhead Stadium

According to reports out of Kansas City, the entire Raiders team stood at the midfield logo prior to entering the locker room on Sunday.

The Raiders just went as a team and stood on the Arrowhead prior to heading into the locker room. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) December 12, 2021

Chiefs fans aren’t very happy.

“That’s pretty high school,” one fan tweeted.

“Bold strategy, Cotton,” another fan tweeted.

“Oh they’re gonna get clapped,” one fan added on social media.

It should be a fun game.

Kickoff between Kansas City and Las Vegas is set for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will air on CBS.