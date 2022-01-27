Chiefs Get Encouraging News At Practice Thursday

The Kansas City Chiefs should be close to full strength when they host the Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

Chiefs veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu was a full participant in Kansas City’s practice on Thursday. It looks like he’ll be good to against against the Bengals this weekend.

Mathieu suffered a concussion in the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills. His status for the AFC Championship was previously unclear, but it’s now clear he’ll be able to play.

Here’s what Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had to say about Mathieu on Thursday:

“He was out there and did a nice job,” Reid said, via Matt McMullen of the team’s website.

Tyrann Mathieu was back at practice today, per Coach Reid. He's still in the protocol and needs to continue progressing through the steps, but that's great news. "He was out there and did a nice job," Reid said. No other injuries to report, either. Everybody worked. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 27, 2022

Tyrann Mathieu is a key member of the Chiefs’ secondary. His play will be vital for the Kansas City defense against Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ passing attack.

The Chiefs are trying to advance to their third straight Super Bowl. This will also mark the fourth straight time they’ve been to the AFC Championship.

The Chiefs host the Bengals on Sunday for the right to go to the Super Bowl.