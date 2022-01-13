Chiefs Get Encouraging News On Tyreek Hill Wednesday

After notching a limited appearance in Saturday’s win over the Denver Broncos, Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill made a full return to practice on Wednesday.

Despite being limited with his heel injury on Tuesday, he was able to participate fully earlier today.

On Monday, head coach Andy Reid said he expects Hill to be good to go for Sunday night’s Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His encouraging injury status on Wednesday brings the wide receiver one step closer to making his coach’s prediction come true.

Playoff injury news:

— #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) was full.

— #Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle) and LB Jamie Collins (ankle) DNP.

— #49ers LT Trent Williams (elbow) DNP

— #Chiefs Tyreek Hill (heel), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder), Darrel Williams (toe) all practiced. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2022

Tyreek Hill didn’t miss any full contests with this heel injury, but his activity was severely limited this past weekend. Taking the field for just 14 snaps, the explosive wideout reeled in just one of his three targets for a two-yard gain.

Through 17 games this year, Hill led all Kansas City receivers with 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Chiefs will kickoff against the Steelers in Arrow Head Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday night.