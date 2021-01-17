Chiefs Getting Criticized For Play Call With Injured Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs coaching staff is taking some heat for a play call that resulted in a serious looking injury for Patrick Mahomes.

With a foot injury clearly already ailing the reigning Super Bowl MVP, Andy Reid called a run-pass option for Mahomes. As he was going down to the turf, Mahomes was hit with a massive blow to the head from a Browns defender.

After the hit, the Kansas City QB wobbled off the field, nearly collapsing on the sideline. With the Chiefs leading 22-10, Mahomes is currently in the locker room under evaluation from the team’s head neurologist.

Patrick Mahomes is headed to the locker room after taking this hit. (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/erfqc4iuvD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 17, 2021

Retired NFL player and football analyst Torrey Smith took to Twitter to criticize Reid’s risky play call.

“Why in the hell did they run an option with Pat’s toe already bothering him? They had 1000 other run plays they could’ve used smh,” Smith wrote.

Why in the hell did they run an option with Pat’s toe already bothering him? They had 1000 other run plays they could’ve used smh — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 17, 2021

With Mahomes out, backup Chad Henne has now taken over for Kansas City. So far, the second-stringer only has five yards on 1/2 passing.

Right now, it’s looking like the Browns have all the momentum. With 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Cleveland now only trail 17-22.

Just before the Browns fourth-quarter touchdown, Mahomes was officially downgraded to out for the remainder of the game.