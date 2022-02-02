Chiefs GM Sends Clear Message About Tyrann Mathieu

Prior to the 2021 season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tyrann Mathieu failed to reach a contract extension. As a result, the star safety is a free agent heading into this offseason.

But, according to some recent comments from Chiefs GM Brett Veach, that won’t be the case for much longer.

The Kansas City executive made it very clear that there’s some strong mutual interest to keep The Honey Badger in town.

“Before the season, I had a chance to talk to Tyrann and his agent and we got to the point where we said once the season ends, we’ll be able to look at the landscape and where it’s going to be at once we get to this point in the ’22 offseason and where it’s going to be in ’23, and we’ll work through that,” Veach said, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk. “I’m certain Tyrann wants to be here and play here and loves it here, and we certainly feel the same way. We love him. The offseason, I know it’s right around the corner, but it is a process.

“… He’s a special person, you won’t find anyone in the building that doesn’t love him, you won’t find anyone in any building that he’s ever played with that doesn’t love him.”

Through his three seasons with the Chiefs, Mathieu has solidified himself as a key player and anchor on the defensive unit. Since arriving in Kansas City, the veteran safety has earned three Pro-Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro honors. Through 16 starts this year, he logged 76 tackles, six passes defended and three fumble recoveries.

This season was Mathieu’s final year of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed with the Chiefs in 2019.