Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Player Following Trade

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly cut ties with a veteran cornerback.

Per Ari Meirov, the Chiefs have waived cornerback Lonnie Harrison Jr just a few months after he was acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs look to be set at the position with Trent McDuffie and L'Jarius Sneed currently penciled in as the starters. Rashad Fenton and Josh Williams are also capable backups.

This move was made in order for the Chiefs to have room for nose tackle Danny Shelton. He joined the Chiefs on Monday morning after being on the free agent market.

Johnson Jr. has played in 44 games over the last three seasons (all with the Texans). In those games, he's compiled 172 total tackles (128 solo), three interceptions, and 13 passes defended.

His best individual season came in 2020 when he racked up 76 total tackles (56 solo).

With that kind of resume, it's likely that another team will scoop Johnson Jr. up before the regular season starts.