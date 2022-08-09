Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed Former Browns 1st Round Pick

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed former first-round pick Danny Shelton to strengthen their defensive line depth ahead of the 2022 season.

Shelton was selected by the Browns with the 12th overall pick in the 2015 draft. After three lackluster seasons in Cleveland, the former Washington standout bounced around the league with the Patriots, Lions and most recently the New York Giants.

Through 13 games with the Giants in 2021, Shelton logged 31 tackles and 0.5 sacks. His best career season came in 2016 when he notched 59 tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Browns.

This signing for the Chiefs comes just after Shelton worked out with one of their division rivals. On Monday, the 28-year-old defensive tackle was in Las Vegas for a workout with the Raiders. He also recently took a visit with the Carolina Panthers.

Shelton will serve as a backup option behind Pro-Bowl DT Chris Jones and fifth-year Chief Derrick Nnadi.