Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Running Back

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs have added some depth to their running back room heading into next season.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are bringing back Jerick McKinnon on a one-year deal.

McKinnon spent the 2021 season with the Chiefs and was mostly used as a reserved back. He finished with 62 rushing yards on 12 carries.

He also did catch 13 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown in 13 games.

McKinnon then elevated his game in the playoffs after finishing with over 300 total yards (receiving & rushing), and one touchdown.

Before that season, he spent one year with the San Francisco 49ers and four with the Minnesota Vikings.

His best individual season came in 2017 when he racked up 570 rushing yards and three touchdowns off 150 carries.

For McKinnon's career, he currently has 2,299 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns off 567 carries. He also has 1,344 receiving yards and seven touchdowns off 188 receptions.