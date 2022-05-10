Chiefs Have Signed Player 4 Days After Cutting Him

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Austin Reiter is heading back to Kansas City, again.

Two months ago, the Chiefs brought back their former starting center, who played six games with the Miami Dolphins and one for the New Orleans Saints. However, they released Reiter on Friday in a string of post-draft cuts.

Four days later, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kansas City signed Reiter once more.

Reiter played in 99 percent of Kansas City's snaps during the Super Bowl-winning 2019 campaign. While the former seventh-round pick played in 15 games the following year, the Chiefs parted ways with him following a disastrous Super Bowl for the team's offensive line.

Creed Humphrey is Kansas City's presumed starting center in his second season, but the AFC West champions lost some depth when backup Austin Blythe signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Kansas City didn't draft any centers despite cutting Reiter shortly after. Guard Darian Kinnard, taken in the fifth round, was the only offensive lineman added among its 10 picks.

Hopefully Reith didn't immediately book a flight out of Kansas City after getting waived last week.