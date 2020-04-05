Video: NFL Kicker Drills A 77-Yard Field Goal By Himself

Kicking field goals is a lonely job. Right now, that’s not the worst thing.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker worked out by himself this week. The 24-year-old kicker drilled some field goals while practicing social distancing.

Butker, who has one of the strongest legs in the NFL, showed off that strength in a video posted to Twitter. “Windy day in Kansas City, but never going to pass up the opportunity!” he wrote.

The Chiefs’ kicker drilled a 77-yard (!) field goal. Check it out:

Windy day in Kansas City, but never going to pass up the opportunity! #77yards 🙌🏼 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/wyy4nJwNu1 — Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) April 1, 2020

The longest field goal in NFL history is 64 yards. Of course, Butker’s 77-yarder came without any defense and he didn’t have to deal with a snapper or holder. There also could have been some wind at his back.

Still, it’s highly impressive.

If the 2020 season happens (fingers crossed) we need to see the Chiefs giving Butker some attempts from 70-plus yards.