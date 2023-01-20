Chiefs Make Notable Decision On Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 10: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been on injured reserve since November battling injuries but appears to finally be on the mend. So will he play in the Chiefs' playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars tomorrow?

The answer appears to be no. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, Edwards-Helaire was not activated off injured reserve today for the team's playoff game. As a result, he will not play tomorrow.

Edwards-Helaire started the first six games of the season before injuries, poor play and the rise of rookie Isiah Pacheco saw him relegated to spot duty. In 10 games he had 453 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Pacheco has taken the starting job and run with it (no pun intended). Over the past nine games including the playoffs he has seven games with at least 80 yards from scrimmage.

The Chiefs can still activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire at some point during the postseason, but with the way they've been playing Edwards-Helaire is more of a luxury than a necessity.

The run game may not play much of a factor in tomorrow game against the Jaguars anyway as the Jaguars are far more vulnerable to the pass than the run.

Will we see Edwards-Helaire at all during these NFL playoffs?