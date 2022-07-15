LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Orlando Brown #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs were reportedly unable to come to a long-term contract extension agreement with star left tackle Orlando Brown this offseason, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Kansas City offered the highest signing bonus and APY on a six-year deal, but Brown’s team decided there wasn’t enough security over the life of the deal.

“We got really close. We dealing with the Chiefs and we understand their position as well. I’m not gonna let these athletes sign a flashy contract without the substance or security there," Brown's agent Michael Portner said.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I fully understand that the new guy getting a deal even if he isn’t the best at his position wants to reset the market. But getting offered more than anyone else in the league at your position and declining is WILD," one fan wrote.

"In my honest opinion I don’t believe Orlando Brown has done enough to be the highest paid left tackle. Sucks cause we could’ve used the flexibility of a long term contract but at the end of the day we did he right thing and held our ground. Now time will tell if we are right," another added.

"Honestly ok with not having this deal go through. What an absolutely massive contract that would have been. This keeps options open down the line. Wonder if we tag him twice and trade/let walk for comp pick now," another said.

Now that Brown has declined his contract extension, he can earn $16.7 million under the franchise tag if he signs it before Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Recent reports indicate that Brown could skip out on training camp or even the start of the 2022 season if a contract extension agreement isn't reached. Brown can not be fined for his potential absence during training camp because he's not yet signed his franchise tag.