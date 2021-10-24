What’s up with the Kansas City Chiefs this season?

If you asked NFL fans before the season to name the best team in the league, a lot of them would’ve answered: the Chiefs. Kansas City lost to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl, but Andy Reid’s team returned a lot of talent – especially on offense – and made some notable offseason moves.

The Chiefs were arguably the favorite to win it all heading into the 2021 season.

So far, though, it’s been an incredibly inconsistent and frustrating season for the Chiefs. Kansas City is 3-3 on the year heading into Sunday’s pivotal game against Tennessee.

It’s been all Titans early, though. Tennessee is leading Kansas City, 14-0, at the end of the first quarter.

Titans are humming. Up 14-0 over the Chiefs. Tennessee was a 4 point underdog heading into the game

NFL fans are still pretty stunned to see this kind of performance by the Chiefs.

A.J. Brown makes it 14-0 against the Chiefs

“The highest powered offense can’t overcome a historically bad defense. Same thing w Dallas pre Dak injury last year,” one fan said of the Chiefs.

“Chiefs defense is something special,” another fan wrote.

“Chiefs are a mess too. Keep waiting for them to get right and they just don’t good at all — defensively, pass protect, Mahomes is off, etc,” another fan added.

It’s still early in the season, but nothing has felt right for the Chiefs so far this season. They’re running out of time for that to change, too.