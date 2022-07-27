KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs into the end zone during a second quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The recent injury issues for Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire seem to be continuing into the 2022 preseason.

The former first-round pick has been placed on the PUP list for training camp.

While this news is certainly concerning — especially considering the fact that he missed seven games due to injury this past season — the Chiefs say it's "nothing serious" and he could be activated sometime in the next few days, per Kansas City insider Nate Taylor.



The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Still not good," one fan said.

"Good news. I still think there’s basically no way the option gets picked up with all the competition they brought in," another added.

"But why is he going on it at all? Odd," another asked.

Edwards-Helaire notched a solid rookie season after he was selected with the final first-round pick in the 2020 draft. Injury issues severely hampered his sophomore season and forced the Chiefs to go through a carousel of running back options in 2021.

Ronald Jones, Jerick McKinon and Derrick Gore are the backup options behind the 23-year-old starter heading into the 2022 season.

Edwards-Helaire has logged 1,320 yards and eight touchdowns through his first two NFL seasons with the Chiefs.