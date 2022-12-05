Chiefs Player Apologizes For What He Said About Bengals

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid screwed around and found out on Sunday evening against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Reid made headlines last week after he said he was going to lock down Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst.

“He’s more of a finesse type of guy, not the best blocker,” Reid said at the time. “I’m going to lock him down.”

While Hurst only had two receptions for 12 yards in the contest, his team still ended up winning by three, 27-24. That led to Justin Reid apologizing to Hurst for not giving him the proper respect.

“I feel bad that I didn’t know — I didn’t give the proper respect to Hayden Hurst in this game,” Reid said. “I apologized to him for that. I still feel confident and always will be confident in our team and our defense to go out and play tough football. Credit to the Bengals, they went out and played a hell of a football game today."

The Chiefs fell to 9-3 after the loss while the Bengals improved to 8-4.

Reid will have to be more careful with his comments if these two teams play again in January.