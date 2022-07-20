Chiefs Player Has Reportedly Reached Agreement With Prosecutors

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay has reportedly reached an agreement with prosecutors in Kansas.

Per TMZ Sports, the agreement involves ending the criminal case against him. Gay was charged with misdemeanor criminal property damage back in January, but never plead guilty to the charge.

He was arrested on Jan. 19 but was released shortly after and ended up playing in both of the Chiefs' playoff games.

Per ESPN, Gay's agents said that he was visiting his son when he got into an argument with the mother who then called the police. A report from the police department estimated the damage cost at around $225 for a vacuum, phone screen protector, and humidifier.

The agreement for Gay involves undergoing mental health counseling and submitting drug and alcohol tests. He also has to stay out of trouble for a full year.

Gay is expected to be a big-time difference-maker for the Chiefs this season.

He finished the 2021-22 season with 48 total tackles (26 solo), a half sack, two interceptions, and four passes defended.