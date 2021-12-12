Chiefs Player’s Older Brother Reportedly Killed On Friday

The older brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison, was killed on Friday night.

Harrison, 32, was stabbed to death during an incident in Sneed’s hometown of Minden, Louisiana, police told The Kansas City Star.

In a piece written by Chiefs insider Sam McDowell last month, Sneed credited Harrison for raising him until he was 6 years old.

TQ Harrison, the oldest brother of Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, was stabbed and killed last night in Minden, Louisiana. A woman has been charged in his death: https://t.co/xacOzzU2KY — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) December 11, 2021

Minden police arrested Angela Washington, 47, and charged her with one count of second degree homicide.

Sneed traveled back to Minden earlier today on a jet provided by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, per McDowell. It’s uncertain if the cornerback will suit up for tomorrow’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. He’s currently listed on the injury report as questionable for personal reasons.

Harrison, who was eight years senior to his younger brother, took responsibility for Sneed as both of their parents were incarcerated, “cooking meals, laundering and ironing clothes and walking his brothers to school.”

Clearly the brothers were close. Harrison affectionately referred to Sneed as “my little dude.”

“It was a wonderful experience — something God put us through,” Harrison said in his interview with The Star last month. “We overcome all obstacles. I wouldn’t trade it for nothing.”

Our thoughts are with Sneed and his family through this difficult time.