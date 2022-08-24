Chiefs React To Death Of Legendary NFL Quarterback

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Chiefs Kingdom lost a foundational piece to the franchise's great history on Wednesday with the passing of Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson.

A team legend and Kansas City icon, Dawson brought the Chiefs their first ever Super Bowl win in 1969.

He was remembered by Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, who expressed his deepest sympathies for the Dawson family in a statement.

My family and I are heartbroken. Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs. Len embraced and came to embody Kansas City and the people that call it home. You would be hard-pressed to find a player who had a bigger impact in shaping the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson did. I admired Len my entire life – first as a Hall of Fame player on the field, and later as he transitioned into a successful broadcasting career. Throughout his remarkable career, Len made it a priority to give back to the community that he loved. The franchise has lost a true legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Linda and his family.

KANSAS CITY, MO - CIRCA 1968: Quarterback Len Dawson #16 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to pass against the New York Jets during an NFL football game circa 1968 at Municipal Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson played for the Chiefs from 1963-75. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Calm, cool and collected, Len Dawson enjoyed tremendous success over his 19-year career as one of the most prolific passers of his generation.

Regarded by head coach Hank Stram as "the most accurate passer in pro football," Dawson's pinpoint throwing led his team to three AFL championships and two Super Bowl appearances, while also claiming four individual passing crowns.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and champion, Dawson was just as loved off the field as he was on it.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1987 and later as a broadcaster in 2012.