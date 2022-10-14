Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Kansas City Chiefs react after a call in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1.

After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

The Chiefs went through two kickers in Butker's absence: first Matt Amendola and then Matthew Wright. Amendola was cut after a rough patch in Week 3 — Wright served as a strong replacement until Butker's return this weekend.

Butker is in his sixth NFL season with the Chiefs. He's averaged a 90.2 field goal percentage in his time with Kansas City. He made one field goal from 54 yards before suffering his ankle injury in Week 1.

Butker returned to action in practice earlier this week. The Chiefs get him back at an ideal time as the team takes on a tough Buffalo squad in Week 6.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET in Arrowhead Stadium.