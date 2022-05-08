Look: Chiefs Release First Look At Justyn Ross

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Wide receiver Justyn Ross #8 of the Clemson Tigers runs with the football against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 29-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs have released a first look at former Clemson star Justyn Ross.

The Chiefs signed Ross as an undrafted free agent last week. His potential is through the roof, but his medical future is a concern.

Talent, on the other hand, has never been in question.

Kansas City released a first look at Ross during rookie minicamp on Saturday.

Ross, 22, didn't hear his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft. Previously one of the top prospects in his class, he suffered a serious injury early during his collegiate career.

Although he returned for the Clemson Tigers last season, NFL teams steered clear of the talented wideout because of his medical history.

If Ross can stay healthy, he has a chance to make the Chiefs' active roster. They need all the help they can get at the position after trading Tyreek Hill to Miami earlier this offseason.