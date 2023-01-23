Chiefs Release Player Ahead Of Conference Title Game

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One member of the Chiefs' defensive backfield won't be participating in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Kansas City decided to waive cornerback Chris Lammons.

Lammons has spent each of the last three seasons with the Chiefs after going undrafted out of South Carolina and playing a year with the Dolphins.

During his Kansas City career, he appeared in 30 games (most only special teams) where he recorded 13 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Fans reacted to the curious news on Monday.

"This is... strange?" tweeted ChiefsWire's Wes Roesch. "Chris Lammons is a top special teams vet. Could move him to the PS and call him up on gameday? Conversely could use Marcus Kemp in a similar role that Lammons has been used."

"Probably not a coincidence that there was a Status Conference today for his assault case from the Pro Bowl last year," said Arrowhead Live. "A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1st."

"Just a guess, but if KC felt safe waiving Lammons and adding him back to the practice squad (to activate Fortson or CEH), he could be elevated to the active roster each of the next (potentially) two games and be active as usual," commented Joshua Brisco. "Imagine they want Buechele active this week too."

The Chiefs face the Bengals Jan. 29 at 6:30 PM ET.