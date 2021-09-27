The Spun

Chiefs Release Sunday Night Update On Andy Reid

A closeup photo of Andy Reid wearing Chiefs gear.

The Kansas City Chiefs released a Sunday night update on the health status of head coach Andy Reid.

Reid was transported to the hospital following Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Reid was reportedly feeling under the weather and went to the hospital as a precaution. He was reportedly transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

Sunday night, the Chiefs released a statement on Reid’s status.

“Head Coach Andy Reid felt ill at the conclusion of the game. He was evaluated by our medical staff in the locker room, & as a precaution, was transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation. Coach is doing well, currently resting & in stable condition,” the Chiefs announced on Sunday night.

NFL insider James Palmer first reported on Reid’s trip to the hospital.

“I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance. Players didn’t know he wasn’t feeling well and were told he should be ok. Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution,” he reported on Sunday afternoon.

Chiefs star defensive back Tyrann Mathieu shared a heartfelt message for his head coach on Sunday evening.

“I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy!” he tweeted.

Get well soon, Coach Reid.

