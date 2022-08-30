Chiefs Reportedly Cut Special Teams Ace On Tuesday

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly releasing "special teams ace" Zayne Anderson ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline.

After he was picked up as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Anderson received extensive playing time as a member of the Chiefs' special teams unit.

Anderson, 25, spent six seasons (2015-2020) as a member of the BYU Cougars football program. Through his long collegiate career, he logged 105 tackles and three interceptions as a defensive back/linebacker.

Anderson was released before last year's final cuts, but ended up back on the Chiefs' practice roster. He was elevated to the active roster in December of the 2021 season.

Perhaps he can make his way back onto the active roster again in 2022.