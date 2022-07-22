Chiefs Reportedly "Frustrated" With 1 Player This Offseason

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are opening training camp with all of their most important players heading into 2022. But there's one key player who has apparently left the team a little "frustrated."

Appearing on NFL Now, NFL insider Jeffri Chadiha said that the Chiefs are frustrated over their current situation with star offensive tackle Orlando Brown. Per the report, the Chiefs don't agree with Brown's current salary demands and believe he isn't "the same guy that we traded for."

“There was frustration and there was disappointment,” Chadiha said, via The Kansas City Star. “They really like Orlando Brown Jr., they love having him be a part of this team, but the money he was asking for was too high for them. They feel like they don’t want to not have stability at left tackle here, but they also don’t want to pay top-of-the-market money for a player that they don’t think is the best player at his position in the NFL.

“One front office person said, ‘This isn’t the same guy that we traded for.’ The feeling there is that when they got him from Baltimore is that he was going to be a team player and work with them on a team-friendly type of deal. That was not the case. Right now we’re looking at a situation where Orlando Brown probably won’t be there for training camp and may not be there for Week 1.”

Essentially, the Kansas City Chiefs are upset with Orlando Brown because he wants to be paid like the top player at his position while they don't believe he warrants that kind of money.

Brown has been given the franchise tag but has yet to sign it. Until he does, he won't be participating in Chiefs training camp.

The Chiefs offered a five-year, $91 million deal but with a $40 million sixth year that would have inflated the annual value but never been paid.

It's a standoff but we'll see which side blinks first.