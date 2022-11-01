Chiefs Reportedly Made Trade Right Before The Deadline

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons agreed to a buzz-beater trade just before this afternoon's deadline.

Now-former Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton is on his way to Atlanta. The veteran DB was recently replaced in the Kansas City starting lineup.

Fenton was in his fourth season with the Chiefs after he was selected with a fourth-round pick in 2019. Through five games this season, he collected 24 tackles and two passes defended. Rookie fourth-round pick Joshua Williams had surpassed him in playing time by the time this trade went down.

The Chiefs received a conditional seventh-round pick in exchange for Fenton. They also cleared $1.4 million in cap space, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Fenton will now slot into an Atlanta depth chart featuring current starting corners A.J. Terrell and Darren Hall.