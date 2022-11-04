Chiefs Reportedly Make Decision On Kadarius Toney After Trade

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It's been eight days since wide receiver Kadarius Toney was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs after 1.5 years with the New York Giants. But with the team set to play their first game since acquiring him, will Toney play this weekend?

The answer appears to be yes. Toney did not appear on the Chiefs' injury report at all this week despite dealing with injury issues while with the Giants.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he expects Toney to play on Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans. The number of snaps that he gets remains to be seen.

NFL fans didn't exactly appreciate seeing a completely clean injury report for Toney given that injuries were believed to be the reason that he missed five games for the New York Giants prior to being traded. Just about everyone is accusing him of faking his injuries.

Kadarius Toney was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft following a sensational season at Florida. While he did flash some greatness in a few games early in the season and finished his rookie season with 39 receptionso for 420 yards, he had discipline issues along the way.

Then the 2022 season rolled around and Toney could scarcely find a way to use him in the first two games of the season. He had seven snaps on offense in Week 1 and was targeted just three times in Week 2 before the "injuries" started piling up.

Apparently the cure for whatever really ailed Toney was just a change of scenery.