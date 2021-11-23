Chiefs Reportedly Make Significant Special Teams Move

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed a pretty important player on their special teams unit.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, KC has signed long snapper James Winchester to a two-year contract extension. The extension is going to make him the highest-paid player at his position.

Winchester has been with the Chiefs since 2015 when he first signed with the team.

After a couple of seasons, KC loved Winchester’s play and signed him to a five-year extension worth just under $1M per season.

Before he signed with the Chiefs, he got his NFL career started with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. He never made the active roster and was eventually cut before getting to KC.

Since that time, Winchester has played in 107 consecutive games and his play has made it easy for Harrison Butker to be one of the premier kickers in football.

The Chiefs will look to continue their mid-season turnaround on Dec. 5 against the Denver Broncos. They have a bye this week, so this was the perfect time to announce this deal.

The extension will go until 2023.