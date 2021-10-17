Chiefs Reportedly Making Notable Lineup Change Today

The Kansas City Chiefs defense has struggled mightily for most of the 2021 NFL regular season, leading to a subpar start for Andy Reid’s team.

Kansas City is 2-3 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Washington Football Team.

While the Chiefs defense has struggled, a change is being made ahead of the Week 6 contest.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are expected to start Juan Thornhill over Daniel Sorensen against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

From the report:

The highly anticipated move comes on the heels of a brutal loss to the Bills that saw Sorensen struggle mightily during important moments. Sorensen gave up a 61-yard pass to Stefon Diggs to make way for a Buffalo field goal, then allowed a 53-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox, with the Bills tight end slipping past the last line of defense. With the Chiefs defense currently 31st in yards and 32nd in points allowed, Thornhill won’t cure all. But the former second rounder, who burst onto the scene as a rookie to look like a budding star, will help.

The Chiefs are in need of a change on defense, as things clearly haven’t been working so far this season.

Kansas City and Washington are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.