Chiefs Reportedly Set To Work On Major Contract Extension

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Following an incredible offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs will have their hands full heading into the 2022 season.

All three of the other teams in the AFC West added elite talent while the Chiefs lost one of their key weapons. With names like Davante Adams, Khalil Mack and Russell Wilson added to the division, Kansas City's run at the top could be over.

But before all the doom and gloom sets in, the Chiefs are expected to make a very important decision. According to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the team is hoping to land a contract extension with star offensive lineman Orlando Browns.

"The Chiefs and LT Orlando Brown are expected to begin negotiations on a contract extension in the near future, as Brown works on his forehand in the meantime while also doing some good work in the community," Garafolo said.

The Chiefs watched Patrick Mahomes run for his life in the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the following offseason, the team traded for Brown and added key pieces along the offensive line.

Locking up Brown could help Mahomes and the Chiefs offense function at a high level moving forward.