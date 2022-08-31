Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback.

According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad.

Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in practice.

Before he was picked by the Steelers, he played at South Florida from 2017-18 before transferring to Samford and then to South Dakota State. During his time at South Florida, he threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns.

Oladokun will be the fourth-string quarterback for Kansas City, behind Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne, and Shane Buechele.

He'll also likely be running the scout team during practices each week.