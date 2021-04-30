The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly added some rushing depth with the signing of veteran running back Jerrick McKinnon.

Fox Sports NFL insider Peter Schrager broke the news on Friday afternoon. Details of the contract have not yet been released.

Missing back-to-back seasons in 2018-19 with a pair of knee injuries, McKinnon saw time on an NFL field for the first time since 2017 this past season.

Suiting up for an injury-ridden San Francisco 49ers squad in 2020, the fifth-year running back notched 16 appearances and four starts in his first year back. Through limited time on the field, the former Minnesota Viking rushed for 319 yards and five touchdowns on 81 attempts.

As the third leading rusher for the Niners in 2020, McKinnon showed his worth as a solid supplementary back — something the Chiefs desperately need.

This past season, rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire lead the way for Kansas City with 803 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The next leading RB rusher was displaced veteran LeVeon Bell with 254 yards.

At the No. 2 rushing spot was superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While it’s great to get some positive yards from your QB, the Chiefs have put an emphasis on protecting Mahomes this coming season — meaning his rushing totals may take a hit.

With plenty of room to grow on the Chiefs running back corps, McKinnon should be an excellent fit as he continues his NFL return.